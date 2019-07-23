Case of theft being investigated involving police in Bonteheuwel

Concerned neighbour Mark Arendse says four police members entered the store and allegedly stole more than R22,000.

CAPE TOWN – A theft case is being investigated involving police officers in Bonteheuwel.

A local shop owner claimed that officers allegedly stole money from him during a raid on Friday.

Concerned neighbour Mark Arendse said that four police members entered the store and allegedly stole more than R22,000.

“They asked for his papers. Four of them went to the back and they said he can’t go to the back because they’ve got a gun. They tore his place apart and then when they left, the left all the boxes, all the bags and the money is gone.”

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “CCTV footage will be obtained and viewed by our detectives. All relevant people will be interviewed and statements will be obtained.”