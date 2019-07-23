Case of theft being investigated involving police in Bonteheuwel
Concerned neighbour Mark Arendse says four police members entered the store and allegedly stole more than R22,000.
CAPE TOWN – A theft case is being investigated involving police officers in Bonteheuwel.
A local shop owner claimed that officers allegedly stole money from him during a raid on Friday.
Concerned neighbour Mark Arendse said that four police members entered the store and allegedly stole more than R22,000.
“They asked for his papers. Four of them went to the back and they said he can’t go to the back because they’ve got a gun. They tore his place apart and then when they left, the left all the boxes, all the bags and the money is gone.”
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “CCTV footage will be obtained and viewed by our detectives. All relevant people will be interviewed and statements will be obtained.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.