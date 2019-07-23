3,000 homes affected by floods across Cape Town

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -1°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
Go

3,000 homes affected by floods across Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said residents had been affected in the Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, and Makhaza informal settlements.

FILE: Many people were affected by flooding from Sweet Home Farm in Philippi, and informal settlement in Cape Town, after heavy rains gave residents a small taste of the heavy rains to come in the midst of winter. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Many people were affected by flooding from Sweet Home Farm in Philippi, and informal settlement in Cape Town, after heavy rains gave residents a small taste of the heavy rains to come in the midst of winter. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - At least 3,000 homes have been affected by floods across Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said residents had been affected in the Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, and Makhaza informal settlements.

Roads were also flooded in Southfield, Grassy Park, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain and Durbanville.

“In Imizamo Yethu, seven dwellings were destroyed by an uprooted tree and roads were damaged by strong winds in other areas,” said the city’s Charlotte Powell.

Storm-related electricity disruptions were being experienced in Plattekloof and Rylands.

“The city’s departments are assisting the affected communities including making alternative accommodation available. And the SA Social Security Agency has been informed of the need around the humanitarian relief.”

Parts of the N7 highway were also flooded between Malmesbury, Piketberg and Moorreesburg.

“Do not overtake vehicles while driving on this very dangerous stretch of road, the wind is very strong and the visibility is poor. Motorists should keep a safe distance and do not take unnecessary chances,” said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

It's understood the adverse weather may also be behind problems with a radio transmitter, which had resulted in radio stations broadcasting on the FM frequency being off-air before 11 on Tuesday morning.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA