3,000 homes affected by floods across Cape Town

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre said residents had been affected in the Masiphumelele, Imizamo Yethu, and Makhaza informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - At least 3,000 homes have been affected by floods across Cape Town.

Roads were also flooded in Southfield, Grassy Park, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain and Durbanville.

“In Imizamo Yethu, seven dwellings were destroyed by an uprooted tree and roads were damaged by strong winds in other areas,” said the city’s Charlotte Powell.

Storm-related electricity disruptions were being experienced in Plattekloof and Rylands.

“The city’s departments are assisting the affected communities including making alternative accommodation available. And the SA Social Security Agency has been informed of the need around the humanitarian relief.”

Parts of the N7 highway were also flooded between Malmesbury, Piketberg and Moorreesburg.

“Do not overtake vehicles while driving on this very dangerous stretch of road, the wind is very strong and the visibility is poor. Motorists should keep a safe distance and do not take unnecessary chances,” said Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa.

It's understood the adverse weather may also be behind problems with a radio transmitter, which had resulted in radio stations broadcasting on the FM frequency being off-air before 11 on Tuesday morning.