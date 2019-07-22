-
WC govt sends SA team off to Homeless Soccer World Cup
The 17th edition of the Homeless World Cup would take place at Buke Park, Cardiff in the United Kingdom from 27 July to 3 August 2019.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government would officially bid farewell to the team that would represent South Africa at the 2019 Homeless Street Soccer World Cup.
The 17th edition of the Homeless World Cup would take place at Buke Park, Cardiff in the United Kingdom from 27 July to 3 August 2019.
The annual tournament brings together street football programmes from around the world, affording each player the opportunity to represent their respective nation with passion and pride.
The tournament is a celebration of the work conducted by the Homeless World Cup Foundation and their national partners across the globe in attaining their mutual goal of seeking a better future for homeless individuals through soccer.
In addition to inspiring vulnerable youth to make positive changes in their lives, the Homeless World Cup annual tournament aimed to challenge the public perceptions of homelessness and its surrounding issues. By showing the human side of homelessness, the foundation aimed to help breakdown stereotypes and change ways in which the public thought and talked about homelessness.
Through community-based street soccer initiatives, the team of eight players was selected from across the country.
Representing South Africa at the World Cup would be:
Sibusiso Joseph Dyantyi
Tankiso Vincent Lesia
Wade Samuels from Parkwood, Western Cape
Sinesipho Dayimani
Katleho Moses Molieana from Gugulethu, Western Cape
Lucky Tyokwana from New Crossroads, Western Cape
Sbonelo Ngubane
Yandisa Nomadluka
