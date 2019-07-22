View all in Latest
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Estina dairy farm scandal

The state capture commission of inquiry will hear testimony on the Estina dairy farm scandal.

A screengrab of Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 22 July 2019.
A screengrab of Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, giving testimony at the state capture inquiry on 22 July 2019.
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry will hear testimony on the Estina dairy farm scandal.

At least R200 million set aside for emerging farmers in Vrede was irregularly paid to Estina, a company that has links to the Guptas.

The Free State government was allocated over R220 million for the failed project but only R2 million can be accounted for.

Former Premier Ace Magashule, former Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and members of the Gupta family have been implicated in the looting of millions of rands from the project between 2014 and 2016.

Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, is expected to give testimony on Monday.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Estina dairy farm scandal

