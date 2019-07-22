View all in Latest
Go

'The Lion King' rakes in R24.5mil across SA cinemas

The movie, which released locally on Friday, made over R6.4 million on the first day of release, becoming the biggest opening day the month of July has ever seen in South Africa.

A screengrab from 'The Lion King' trailer. Picture: DisneyTheLionKing/Facebook
A screengrab from 'The Lion King' trailer. Picture: DisneyTheLionKing/Facebook
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Last weekend was a big one for The Lion King in South Africa with the movie making history as the third biggest opening weekend of all-time at the local box office.

The movie, which released locally on Friday, 19 July, made over R6.4 million on the first day of release, becoming the biggest opening day the month of July has ever seen in South Africa.

Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War were the top-grossing opening weekend films in South Africa.

Over 274,000 moviegoers headed to the cinemas to watch the movie.

Elsewhere on the African continent, The Lion King opened at number one in both East and West Africa, also with the biggest July opening day and the all-time biggest opening weekend in July ever.

