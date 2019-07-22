Taxi associations must take responsibility for illegal N2 operators - Madikizela

The MyCiTi N2 Express service has been suspended since May, when the operating contract between the City of Cape Town, Golden Arrow, and taxi associations ended.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said taxi associations need to take responsibility for their role in allowing illegal operators to flood routes like the N2 Express.

“Taxi associations allow more and more people to join knowing that there is a limited number of operating licenses. And we end up with a situation where we call these people illegal when they were allowed to join by the taxi associations,” he said.

The MyCiTi N2 Express service has been suspended since May, when the operating contract between the City of Cape Town, Golden Arrow, and taxi associations ended.

The Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations claimed the route had been illegally taken over by other operators.

The association is taking the city to court to resolve the matter.