Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe
The pair was locked into a safe by one of the employees at the mall during an attempted robbery.
JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two alleged armed robbers who were trapped inside a safe at Sky City Mall in Klip River, south of Johannesburg.
The pair were locked into a safe by one of the employees at the mall during an attempted robbery.
“Police are investigating cases of attempted murder, business robbery, and possession of unlicensed firearms. The robbers were found inside the safe with stolen cash. The police recovered a firearm which they allegedly used to shoot at the door of the safe while trapped inside,” said police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.
The men were believed to be part of a gang that had been terrorising workers at the centre.
Members of the K9 and Flying Squad units were called in to break into the safe and arrest the two.
Popular in Local
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
-
Mkhwebane: ConCourt ruling to impact my ability to act without fear, favour
-
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
-
ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
-
Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow
-
Denel might not pay July salaries on time
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.