Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two alleged armed robbers who were trapped inside a safe at Sky City Mall in Klip River, south of Johannesburg.

The pair were locked into a safe by one of the employees at the mall during an attempted robbery.

“Police are investigating cases of attempted murder, business robbery, and possession of unlicensed firearms. The robbers were found inside the safe with stolen cash. The police recovered a firearm which they allegedly used to shoot at the door of the safe while trapped inside,” said police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini.

The men were believed to be part of a gang that had been terrorising workers at the centre.

Members of the K9 and Flying Squad units were called in to break into the safe and arrest the two.