State capture inquiry to hear testimony on Estina dairy farm scandal
The state capture commission will today hear testimony related to the Estina dairy farm from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
JOHANNESBURG – The state capture inquiry is set to continue on Monday, with its focus now shifting to the Estina dairy farm scandal in the Free State.
At least R200 million set aside for emerging farmers in Vrede was irregularly paid to Estina, a company that has links to the Guptas.
Former President Jacob Zuma's testimony at the commission came to a dramatic halt last week after he accused the Zondo inquiry of unfair treatment.
A date for when Zuma will return to the commission was yet to be determined.
The Free State government was allocated over R220 million for the failed project but only R2 million can be accounted for.
Former Premier Ace Magashule, former Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane and members of the Gupta family have been implicated in the looting of millions of rands from the project between 2014 and 2016.
Earlier this year, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also provisionally withdrew charges against those who were suspected of being involved in the alleged corruption.
