Sitole: Alex police station in dire need of resources

The National Police Commissioner said a local investigations task team has been set up to improve the time it took police to respond to criminal incidents.

JOHANNESBURG - National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole on Monday said the Alexandra police station was in desperate need of resources.

Sitole was giving evidence at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry into possible human rights violations in the area.

The probe was set up following a spate of violent service delivery protests under the banner of Alex Shutdown.

Sithole said the police station in Alexandra was under immense strain due to lack of resources.

The commissioner told the inquiry how the environmental design of the township has made it difficult for police to respond to criminal incidents on time.

But he said a local investigations task team has been set up to improve these response times.



The inquiry was looking at issues that were raised by the community during the protests which include housing.

This was the fourth and final session before the commission made its findings.

The next witness was Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko.