SACP backs Ramaphosa's fight against corruption
The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it would not allow any individuals, irrespective of their struggle credentials, to reverse the country's democratic gains.
The communist party has strongly criticised former President Jacob Zuma's spy allegations against high ranking African National Congress (ANC) members at the state capture commission.
It has also thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying it supported his programmes aimed at ridding the country of corruption.
The SACP held a state capture fight back rally in Johannesburg on Sunday.
The SACp's Solly Mapiala said the communist party would never allow the counter-revolution to succeed in this country.
“We’ll not keep quiet when these forces that coalescing and coordinating the fightback campaign because all of them are sharing a similar thing; they’re all afraid to go to jail.”
Mapaila also used his address to back Ramaphosa, saying the party was aware that some individuals were against his programmes to clean up state institutions.
“These are testing times, but he must know that the masses of our country are behind him. The programmes he has started to clean up, we support these programmes.”
The SACP has called on citizens to defend the country's democracy at all costs.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
