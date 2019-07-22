Road to 2023 Netball World Cup officially kicks off

Cape Town has officially picked up the baton as the next host city for the Netball World Cup.

CAPE TOWN - The mayor of Liverpool handed over the International Netball Federation flag to Cape Town on Sunday night after the 2019 Netball World Cup.

Cape Town has officially picked up the baton as the next host city for the Netball World Cup.

The City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith represented the city when the International Netball Federation (INF) flag was presented to team South Africa, signalling the start of the journey to 2023.

South Africa was one of the top performers at the 2019 event and was now ranked among the top four netball nations in the world.

"The City of Cape Town is very proud of the South African netball team's brilliant performance at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool. They played with heart and soul and made it to the semifinals for the first time. The team finished fourth; better than countries with more experience and positions on the world rankings. We congratulate them and look forward to the tournament in 2023 when South Africa will play on home soil,’ said Smith.

"Through the 2023 Netball World Cup, we aim to further lift the profile of the sport and the talented players. Sport allows many young people to create a brighter future for themselves and we are committed to supporting this goal. The City of Cape Town has hosted many large-scale sporting events and we are confident that this event will also be a resounding success,’ added City of Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato.

In March, Cape Town was announced as the host city for the Netball World Cup in 2023 after a successful inter-governmental bid which included the national and provincial governments as well as Netball South Africa.



"It is an honour for us to officially take our place as the next host city for the Netball World Cup. There is a lot of hard work and preparations that will take place over the next four years. It is important that the City, provincial government and national government support the Netball World Cup in 2023 with the same enthusiasm that was demonstrated for the Fifa World Cup as netball is the largest women's sport in the world. With our excellent infrastructure, and world-class facilities to stage these events, we have assured the INF Congress of our capabilities in delivering a world-class spectacle, filled with a lot of gees,’ said Smith.

The 2023 Netball World Cup would be the first tournament hosted on African soil in the competition's 50-year history.

"In addition to the economic benefits that will come with hosting this event, the Netball World Cup opens up opportunities to elevate the status of Netball as a national sport in the long run. This will also provide means for the development of the sport at the grassroots level and nurture the next cohort of national sportswomen. The event will leave behind a powerful legacy of facilities for the development of the sport which plays an important role in giving hope and opportunities to aspiring champions across our city,’ added Smith.

Last month, Cape Town successfully hosted the U-19 National Championship which featured 37 teams from across the country.

There were plans to host several other events leading up to the 2023 Netball World Cup.