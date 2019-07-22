Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his decision to take Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on judicial review is not out of disrespect for her office.
The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
The president has decided to take the report on judicial review.
He said that the Pubic Protector had violated the Constitution and the principles of South African law in her report which he said was fundamentally and irretrievably flawed.
Ramaphosa asserted that he's merely exercising his legal right to have a court of law review the findings.
"If we find, as we have found now, that there are flaws in some of their findings, our Constitution allows us to get those flaws adjudicated upon by the judiciary and this is precisely what we are doing. So, we are not commenting on her competence and we are not commenting on whether she has malice or whatever."
WATCH: PP findings against me are wrong in law – Ramaphosa
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane has overstepped her powers
-
Mkhwebane warns Parly against going ahead with PP removal process – report
-
Mkhwebane: All issues considered for Ramaphosa probe fell within mandate
-
EFF calls on Ramaphosa to take leave of absence to clear his name
-
SACP backs Ramaphosa's fight against corruption
-
7 key quotes from Ramaphosa’s PP report briefing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.