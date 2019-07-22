Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review

The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his decision to take Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report on judicial review is not out of disrespect for her office.

The Public Protector, last week, found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption-accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.

The president has decided to take the report on judicial review.

He said that the Pubic Protector had violated the Constitution and the principles of South African law in her report which he said was fundamentally and irretrievably flawed.

Ramaphosa asserted that he's merely exercising his legal right to have a court of law review the findings.

"If we find, as we have found now, that there are flaws in some of their findings, our Constitution allows us to get those flaws adjudicated upon by the judiciary and this is precisely what we are doing. So, we are not commenting on her competence and we are not commenting on whether she has malice or whatever."

