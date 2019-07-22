Phakeng to receive honorary degree from England’s Bristol University
Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng would be honoured with a Doctor of Science Degree in a ceremony taking place on Monday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - The University of Cape Town’s vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng would be one of 11 women to receive honorary degrees from England’s Bristol University.
Professor Phakeng would be honoured with a Doctor of Science Degree in a ceremony taking place on Monday afternoon.
She took over as UCT vice-chancellor in July last year after serving the institution as deputy vice-chancellor for research and internationalisation.
She previously served as vice-principal for research and innovation at the University of South Africa for five years, after a three-year term as executive dean of the college of science, engineering and technology at the same university.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola said: “The ceremony will be celebrating their inspirational achievements both in the UK and internationally.”
