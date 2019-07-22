PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports

Earlier, the SABC reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Narius Moloto has dismissed reports that he has been suspended.

“There has not been a meeting of the PAC [and] those who met under the name of the PAC are the disgruntled and rogue elements that are hellbent to destabilise the PAC all along. They have been trying to pollute the environment in which the PAC is working,” Moloto said.

Earlier, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.

The party has been rocked by factional battles with two factions within the party electing their own national executive committees in the run-up to the national election earlier this year.

In June, the High Court set aside Moloto’s decision to dissolve the party’s structures. This after he unilaterally issued a decree to dissolve the national, provincial, and regional structures.