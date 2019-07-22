PAC leader Narius Moloto dismisses suspension reports
Earlier, the SABC reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.
JOHANNESBURG - The Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Narius Moloto has dismissed reports that he has been suspended.
“There has not been a meeting of the PAC [and] those who met under the name of the PAC are the disgruntled and rogue elements that are hellbent to destabilise the PAC all along. They have been trying to pollute the environment in which the PAC is working,” Moloto said.
Earlier, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) reported that Moloto had been temporarily relieved of his duties.
The party has been rocked by factional battles with two factions within the party electing their own national executive committees in the run-up to the national election earlier this year.
In June, the High Court set aside Moloto’s decision to dissolve the party’s structures. This after he unilaterally issued a decree to dissolve the national, provincial, and regional structures.
More in Politics
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
-
AfriForum: Modise can't use connections to duck animal cruelty charges
-
ANALYSIS: Zuma’s high-risk cat and mouse with corruption inquiry
-
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
-
Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
-
Mkhwebane: All issues considered for Ramaphosa probe fell within mandate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.