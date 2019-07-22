On a path to the US, CT skater heads to global Street League Skateboarding

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
Go

On a path to the US, CT skater heads to global Street League Skateboarding

After shattering yet another Guinness World Record, South African Jean-Marc Johannes is heading to Los Angeles to compete in the second round of the global Street League Skateboarding series.

Jean-Marc Johannes hits a frontside k-grind on Bree Street during Open Streets in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Jean-Marc Johannes hits a frontside k-grind on Bree Street during Open Streets in Cape Town. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – South African skateboarding champion Jean-Marc Johannes continues to break world records!

After shattering yet another Guinness World Record, Johannes is heading to Los Angeles to compete in the second round of the global Street League Skateboarding series next week.

Growing up in Athlone, Johannes rose above social challenges such as drugs and gangsterism in his area and spent his time skateboarding.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jean-Marc Johannes on giving back

The skater is also the first skateboarder in the world to complete an Ollie jump from one shipping container to another - from a height of three stories.

“This is a big opportunity for me to be included into the event. In skateboarding it's considered an honour to receive an invitation to the SLS. I've grown up watching events like these and to be selected to be part of this season is a dream come true. It's the highest level of street skateboarding in the world,” says Johannes.

He hopes to take his skills to the Olympics in Tokyo next year where skateboarding will be represented for the first time.

WATCH: Nothing is impossible

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA