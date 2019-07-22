On a path to the US, CT skater heads to global Street League Skateboarding
After shattering yet another Guinness World Record, South African Jean-Marc Johannes is heading to Los Angeles to compete in the second round of the global Street League Skateboarding series.
JOHANNESBURG – South African skateboarding champion Jean-Marc Johannes continues to break world records!
After shattering yet another Guinness World Record, Johannes is heading to Los Angeles to compete in the second round of the global Street League Skateboarding series next week.
Growing up in Athlone, Johannes rose above social challenges such as drugs and gangsterism in his area and spent his time skateboarding.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jean-Marc Johannes on giving back
The skater is also the first skateboarder in the world to complete an Ollie jump from one shipping container to another - from a height of three stories.
“This is a big opportunity for me to be included into the event. In skateboarding it's considered an honour to receive an invitation to the SLS. I've grown up watching events like these and to be selected to be part of this season is a dream come true. It's the highest level of street skateboarding in the world,” says Johannes.
He hopes to take his skills to the Olympics in Tokyo next year where skateboarding will be represented for the first time.
WATCH: Nothing is impossible
