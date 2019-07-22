No end in sight to MyCiTi N2 Express service impasse
Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela said the service needed to be operational again.
CAPE TOWN – Monday was day 52 without the MyCiTi N2 Express service and authorities were nowhere near reaching an agreement.
He wanted operators to sign a new agreement without delay. But one of the operators, taxi association Codeta, was taking the city to court over the matter.
Madikizela said the N2 Express route could not be taken over by illegal operators.
This, he said, would cause even bigger problems as the negotiations to get MyCiTi N2 Express service back on the road continued.
“I must say, it is also very concerning that the situation was allowed to be where it is. The contract that lapsed was in fact invalid. Codeta is raising very valid issues,” he said.
Madikizela said the operators of the N2 Express service should run the service in the interim while long-term contracts were worked at.
He said while parties were fighting, commuters suffered the most.
