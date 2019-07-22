Nigeria, Siemens agree roadmap to increase power - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said Nigeria would work with Siemens to achieve '7,000 megawatts of reliable power supply by 2021 and 11,000 megawatts by 2023'.

ABUJA - Nigeria and German company Siemens have agreed a roadmap to increase Nigeria’s “reliable” power supply to 11,000 megawatts by 2023, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday.

The president of the West African country said that at present, “only an average of 4,000 megawatts reliably reaches consumers”. He said Nigeria would work with Siemens to achieve “7,000 megawatts of reliable power supply by 2021 and 11,000 megawatts by 2023”.