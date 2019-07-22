MPs call for more sponsors to support Proteas netball side

The chairperson of Parliament's portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture, Beauty Dlulane, said the performances the team put on the global stage was an indication that SA is a great sporting nation.

CAPE TOWN - The portfolio committee on sports, arts and culture has urged sponsors to keep their word and reward the South African netball team for its stellar performance at the World Cup.

The chairperson of the committee, Beauty Dlulane, said the performances the team put on the global stage was an indication that SA is a great sporting nation.

“Corporate SA needs to come to the party and avail financial resources. The social impact sport has on any nation needs to be harnessed and could not be downplayed," said Dlulane.

“Had this team not been worried by such things as sponsorships, who knows if it might not have gone all the way in this tournament.”

The Spar Proteas went down to Australia in a tantalising semifinal, whose result could have gone either way.

Netball is a major sporting code in SA, alongside rugby, soccer and cricket.

Dlulane added: "A revenue-generation model is required for the sustenance of excellence in the sport and that netball needed to feature on free-to-air television frequently than currently is the case."

The Proteas also went down to England in their match for third place but improved their ranking to fourth in the world rankings.