Mkhwebane: I never lied under oath, I acted in good faith
Justice Sisi Khampepe said that the Constitutional Court has confirmed the lower court’s finding that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane acted in bad faith.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has rejected the Constitutional Court’s finding that she lied under oath and that she acted in bad faith but said she would study the judgment before commenting further.
On Monday morning, the apex court confirmed the High Court’s adverse findings against the advocate and upheld the order that she personally pay 15% of the South African Reserve Bank’s legal fees.
Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside Mkhwebane’s report and remedial action in the Bankorp lifeboat matter, after having found that she did not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice.
"The punitive aspect of the court's order against the Public Protector must stand in light of the standard of conduct expected from public officials and the number of falsehoods that have been put forward by the Public Protector in the cause of the litigation."
But Mkhwebane disagreed with this finding.
"I never told falsehoods under oath. We will study the judgment and we will also study the reasoning behind it and I know I acted in good faith and it's very clear from all my documentation."
Mkhwebane said this judgment affects her office’s ability to act without fear, favour or prejudice.
