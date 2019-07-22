Mkhwebane: All issues considered for Ramaphosa probe fell within mandate

Public Protector Advocate Busisiswe Mkhwebane said she had no doubt that she exercised her powers and performed her functions without fear, favour or prejudice as required by the Constitution.

JOHANNESBURG – Public Protector Advocate Busisiswe Mkhwebane has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to take her report that found that he misled Parliament about donations for his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign on judicial review.

Ramaphosa has branded Mkhwebane’s report fundamentally and irretrievably flawed and is now going to court.

The Public Protector found that the president deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation to his election campaign from corruption accused African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.

In a statement, Mkhwebane said that all the issues that she considered for investigation, which she was obliged to look into under the Executive Ethics Act, fell within her mandate.

She said she had no doubt that she exercised her powers and performed her functions without fear, favour or prejudice as required by the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said he agreed with Ramaphosa that there are various inconsistencies and a fundamental misunderstanding of the law in Mkhwebane's report.

“This is a report that strikes the heart of the highest office in the land, and as I say, having reviewed the report myself, I believe it is fundamentally flawed.”

Mkhwebane said that given that she believed in the report she put out, she would seek to assist the court to arrive at the correct conclusion.

