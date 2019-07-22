Missing CT autistic brothers found dead after being struck by car

Fifteen-year-old Sisa and nine-year-old Takasho Nomangola died after they were struck by a car while crossing the highway.

CAPE TOWN - Two autistic brothers from Nyanga who have been missing since earlier in July have been found dead.

The two boys, who couldn't speak, were last seen playing outside their home on 9 July 2019 and relatives and police have been searching for them ever since.