MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities

The Lesedi report dealt with the controversial R50 million security tender while the Ekurhuleni report related to the alleged R1.9 million chemical toilets saga.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Housing Lebogang Maile on Monday confirmed that he received the reports from Lesedi Municipality and Ekhurhuleni Metro.

The Lesedi security tender made headlines recently with the acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane accused of having flouted regulations but she denied this claiming a smear campaign.

Over a week ago, Maile instructed Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina to finalise a report explaining what happened with the three-year chemical toilets project.

The report stated that the city spent R1.1 billion to install toilets in informal settlements with tenders awarded to politically connected individuals who delivered shoddy work.

Maile said corruption could not be tolerated under his watch.

“We are studying this report, we are applying our minds and we also want to have a comprehensive response and not just respond to these two municipalities only because they are matters in the public eye. There are other matters that were previously in the public eye even before we took office.”