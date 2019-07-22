MEC Maile confirms receipt of reports into Lesedi, Ekurhuleni municipalities
The Lesedi report dealt with the controversial R50 million security tender while the Ekurhuleni report related to the alleged R1.9 million chemical toilets saga.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MEC for Housing Lebogang Maile on Monday confirmed that he received the reports from Lesedi Municipality and Ekhurhuleni Metro.
The Lesedi report dealt with the controversial R50 million security tender while the Ekurhuleni report related to the alleged R1.9 million chemical toilets saga.
The Lesedi security tender made headlines recently with the acting municipal manager Gugu Thimane accused of having flouted regulations but she denied this claiming a smear campaign.
Over a week ago, Maile instructed Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina to finalise a report explaining what happened with the three-year chemical toilets project.
The report stated that the city spent R1.1 billion to install toilets in informal settlements with tenders awarded to politically connected individuals who delivered shoddy work.
Maile said corruption could not be tolerated under his watch.
“We are studying this report, we are applying our minds and we also want to have a comprehensive response and not just respond to these two municipalities only because they are matters in the public eye. There are other matters that were previously in the public eye even before we took office.”
Popular in Local
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
-
Mkhwebane: ConCourt ruling to impact my ability to act without fear, favour
-
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
-
ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
-
Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow
-
Sarb-Absa report: 5 findings the ConCourt made against Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.