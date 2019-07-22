Mata hopes 'positive' Pogba remains at Man Utd
The World Cup winner's agent Mino Raiola also told 'The Times' earlier this month that 'everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on'.
LONDON - Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata hopes Paul Pogba remains at Old Trafford next season and rubbished suggestions the Frenchman could be a disruptive influence if he is not allowed to move.
Pogba has publicly stated his wish for a "new challenge," amidst interest from Real Madrid.
The World Cup winner's agent Mino Raiola also told The Times earlier this month that "everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on".
However, Pogba has travelled with United on their pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore and shone in victories over Perth Glory, Leeds United and Inter Milan.
"We all know Paul and he is a fantastic midfielder, and a very good guy, very positive, and a good influence for everyone," Mata told Sky Sports.
"I think he is happy and brings everyone together, but I cannot speak for other people -- I speak for myself.
"As a team-mate and a friend I would like him to stay and be happy because he is a very good player for us."
David de Gea does look set to remain with the Red Devils despite entering the final year of his contract with a new deal for the Spaniard reportedly to be finalised in the coming days.
"David is the best goalkeeper in the world and one of my best friends so I want him to stay," added Mata, who himself signed a new two-year contract to stay at United last month.
"On a professional level, it would be great if he stays because he will give us many points over the next season, so I'm very happy if he stays."
Popular in Sport
-
Silver Ferns claim Netball World Cup title
-
Road to 2023 Netball World Cup officially kicks off
-
Ajax face awkward Champions League qualifier against PAOK
-
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Marc Batchelor shot dead
-
MPs call for more sponsors to support Proteas netball side
-
Cricket World Cup final umpire admits 'error': report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.