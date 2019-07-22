Man implicated in deadly shooting of Delft cop to appear in court
The shooting of the constable, who's from Philippi, was the most recent deadly incident in Delft, an area that’s been plagued by on-going violence in recent months.
CAPE TOWN - A suspect implicated in the murder of a Delft police officer is expected to appear in court this week.
The officer was gunned down on Sunday while on patrol.
Two of his colleagues were shot and wounded.
His two colleagues are still recovering in hospital.
The alleged killer was cornered shortly after the shooting by other officers in the area.
He’d opened fire on the cops, who in turn retaliated and wounded the suspect.
Blue Downs cluster commander Major-General Vincent Beaton said that while crime and gangsterism in Delft was a concern for him, the socio-economic issues were also a big challenge.
"The social ills are a huge concern to me. If you look at the environmental design of Delft, it’s a contributing factor to the crime. Look at Blikkiesdorp, I feel sorry for the people who live there. Local government will have to play its part in uplifting the community."
Beaton has promised to get more boots on the ground, as requested by the Delft community policing forum.
