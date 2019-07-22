Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said that while President Cyril Ramaphosa was well within his rights to take the Public Protector's report on the urgent review, Parliament must also establish for itself whether he misled it.

Maimane also agreed with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that the donation to Ramaphosa's CR17 campaign should be investigated by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

But the EFF has gone further, calling on the president to take a leave of absence while he deals with the Public Protector's review.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said that Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had violated the Constitution and the principles of South African law in her report, which he said was fundamentally and irretrievably flawed.

President Ramaphosa said that his action to challenge Mkhwebane's report must not be seen as a personal attack on her but rather him exercising his legal right to have a court of law review her report.

“Our Constitution allows us to get those flaws adjudicated upon by the judiciary and this is precisely what we’re doing. So, we’re not commenting on her competence; we’re not commenting on whether she has malice or not.”

Mkhwebane found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament regarding the R500,000 donation from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson for his 2019 presidential campaign.

But the president disagreed.

Ramaphosa said his lawyers would be filling the application urgently.

