Lesotho police brutality under spotlight after man forced to eat faeces

Kabelo Ratia and two other men were arrested for allegedly stealing R30,000 and were apparently subjected to torture in police custody at Ha Matela outside the capital, Maseru.

MASERU, Lesotho – A man who was allegedly forced to eat his own excrement by police in Lesotho and was then beaten until he passed out, is expected to open a case against them on Monday morning.

Ratia is the second suspect in a week to come forward after a woman told the media she was also forced to eat her own faeces after a separate arrest.

For years, international human rights bodies have expressed concern about the brutality of the police in Lesotho.

Ratia is one of the latest victims. He and two other men say they were tied, beaten and dipped in cold water in sub-zero temperatures during questioning.

He is now afraid to speak but his wife, Matebello, said he soiled himself and was forced to eat his faeces.

He is expected to open a case of assault at another police station on Monday but Matebello said he was traumatised and feared for his life.

“He is even afraid when I go outside after dark.”

Maitumeleng said that Ratia was also embarrassed to face people and has tried to take his life.