Implementation of English in Namakwa schools a victory for parents

The Northern Cape Education Department has decided to implement English as a medium of instruction in three schools in the district from January 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Parents in the Namakwa District will finally be able to register their children in public schools that will offer English as a language of instruction and learning.

This is a major victory for the parents of over 120 learners in the region who've been calling for the transformation in schools for several months.

The Northern Cape Education Department has decided to implement English as a medium of instruction in three schools in the district from January 2020.

The public schools in the region only offer Afrikaans as a medium of instruction, with the only other option being a private school - which most of the parents cannot afford.

Parent Brenda Matebe has been leading the fight.

"The exciting part is that next week we will start with the registrations for the English school for January 2020. It will impact us in a very positive way because now the marks will start to go up and their confidence [the children's] will be up again."