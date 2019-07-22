Former KZN Hawks boss Booysen to sue State for wrongful arrest
Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officially withdrew charges of racketeering and murder against Johan Booysen and several other officers.
DURBAN - Former Hawks head in KwaZulu-Natal Johan Booysen on Monday said he would be meeting with his lawyers to sue the State for wrongful arrest.
They had been facing charges in connection with the so-called Cato Manor Death Squad.
Booysen and 17 other officers formed part of the Cato Manor Special Crimes Unit; they were indicted in 2012 on 116 charges authorised by the then-deputy head of the NPA Nomgcobo Jiba.
These charges were later placed under review and officially set aside by NPA head Shamila Batohi.
Booysen said the seven-year ordeal took a toll on his personal life and that of his colleagues.
He said while he was grateful the charges against him have been withdrawn, he was seeking justice for the trauma he has endured over the years.
“I’m meeting my lawyers this week and that will pave the way in taking the matter further.”
Booysen now works in the private sector but said he would be willing to move back to the public sector should he be asked to do so in a crime-fighting unit.
