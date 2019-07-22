Firefighter injured while extinguishing Transnet train fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
Go

Firefighter injured while extinguishing Transnet train fire

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident at Transnet’s shunting yard in Woodstock on Sunday night.

FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: A fire engine at the Strand fire station. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A firefighter has sustained minor injuries while extinguishing unused train carriages alight.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident at Transnet’s shunting yard in Woodstock on Sunday night.

Authorities said that a number of unused wooden carriages were on fire when they arrived on the scene.

The city’s Jermaine Carelse said that 21 firefighters responded to the incident.

"Additional resources were called upon during this fire. The fire was extinguished shortly after 1.30am this morning. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital. The scene was handed over to Transnet."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA