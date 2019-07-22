Firefighter injured while extinguishing Transnet train fire

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident at Transnet’s shunting yard in Woodstock on Sunday night.

CAPE TOWN - A firefighter has sustained minor injuries while extinguishing unused train carriages alight.

The City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident at Transnet’s shunting yard in Woodstock on Sunday night.

Authorities said that a number of unused wooden carriages were on fire when they arrived on the scene.

The city’s Jermaine Carelse said that 21 firefighters responded to the incident.

"Additional resources were called upon during this fire. The fire was extinguished shortly after 1.30am this morning. One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital. The scene was handed over to Transnet."