Estina didn't meet requirements to be part of dairy project, Zondo inquiry told

JOHANNESBURG - Free State legislature member Roy Jankielsohn told the state capture inquiry that Gupta-linked company Estina did not meet the requirements to be part of the dairy farm project.

Jankielsohn has taken the stand at the Zondo inquiry to give his side of the story in the Estina dairy farm scandal.

He said that as part of his role in the legislature, he was involved in the oversight of several government initiatives including the controversial project.

The legislature member said he started getting concerned after a Mail & Guardian report on the Gupta's involvement.

“…And then it goes out to link a family, in which we didn’t have that much of an interest in at the time, which became relatively notorious for all the wrong reasons. It basically linked this family to the farm and also raised concerns that there might be various irregularities regarding this project.”

At least R200 million that was set aside for emerging farmers in Vrede was irregularly paid to Estina, a company that has links to the Guptas.

“The additional aspect, which I mentioned in my supplementary affidavit, is that the premier then admitted that public funds were used to buy property, which was used in the name of a private company Estina and Estina later sold it.”

