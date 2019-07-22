DR Congo authorities ban Kinshasa rallies over tensions
Tshisekedi was elected in December to replace Kabila who presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades.
KINSHASA – DR Congo authorities have banned political rallies this week in the capital Kinshasa because of tensions between supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi and those of former leader Joseph Kabila, police said Sunday.
Tshisekedi was elected in December to replace Kabila who presided over sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country for nearly two decades.
Tensions rose in the capital after the youth wing of Tshisekedi's Democracy and Social Progress party (UDPS) announced it would hold a protest against the candidacy of a former justice minister for the senate presidency.
In response, the pro-Kabila Red Berets movement said it would hold a counter-march to support the candidacy of Alexis Thambwe, who is considered by many a hardliner from the Kabila regime.
Kinshasa police chief General Sylvano Kasongo told state television that given the tensions in the capital, Kinshasa's governor had banned all political rallies for this week.
"He instructed the police to take all appropriate measures. Anyone who attempts to march or disturb the public order this week will find the police in their way," he said.
UDPS youth wing spokesman Fils Mukoko told reporters they wanted to protest against seeing "the same faces in charge of the country's institutions or in the government."
Kabila's Common Front for Congo (FCC) coalition won comfortable majorities in both houses of parliament as well as provincial assemblies, and his supporters also dominated elections for the governorships across the country.
None of the candidates the FCC presented for seven key Senate posts are from Tshisekedi's CACH alliance in the legislature despite an agreement to work together between the two political blocs.
Six months after Tshisekedi's inauguration and more than a month after the appointment of Prime Minister Ilunga Ilunkamba, who was proposed by Kabila, CACH and FCC negotiators are still struggling to agree on the composition of the government.
Popular in Africa
-
Africa poses critical challenge for World Bank, IMF
-
Lesotho’s Thabane refuses to accept interdict blocking Mosito suspension
-
Nigeria president condemns latest killings in northwestern Sokoto state
-
British Airways suspends flights to Cairo for seven days - statement
-
SOS Mediterranee relaunches migrant rescue missions off Libya
-
MDC announces new appointments to top leadership
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.