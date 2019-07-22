Dirco working with Hanoi authorities to find missing SA duo

Twenty-three-year-old John Bothma, from Kempton Park, was last seen in May in Ho Chi Minh City.

CAPE TOWN – The mother of a South African teacher who's been missing for two months in Vietnam said that she wanted answers.

Another teacher, 28-year old Mushfiq Daniels, from Cape Town, was also missing. He was last seen earlier this month in the same city.

Daniels had been working in Vietnam for more than a year as a teacher, and he was an avid explorer of Asia, according to his Instagram page.

He was last seen earlier this month, and friends of his have been searching for him in various places like mosques.

His mother and two brothers have travelled to Vietnam to help in the search.

At the same time, Bothma's mother, Coleen, was trying to raise funds to buy her own ticket to Hanoi. She said that all she's been told by authorities, was to be patient.

Dirco said it was in contact with the embassy in Hanoi that was working with local authorities in the search for both men.