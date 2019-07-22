CT taxi blitz nets 3,000 drivers
Between the drivers arrested, there were over 13,000 outstanding warrants between them amounting to over R30 million.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it was clamping down on traffic violations after receiving several complaints about the behaviour of public transport operators.
Officers have arrested over 3,000 taxi drivers with outstanding warrants in just two months.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that he hoped the recent arrests sends a strong message to public transport operators.
"I also hope that it sends a message and that it somehow makes them think twice about their behaviour and their disdane for the laws. Since the launch of the taxi blitz, one minibus taxi has been impounded three times in the space of three-and-a-half weeks."
More than 900 vehicles have been impounded over the past two months.
