CSA, KFC celebrate decade of partnership with mini-cricket seminar

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and KFC were celebrating a decade of partnership with the start of the 10th KFC Mini-Cricket National Seminar in George, Western Cape.

This most importantly celebrated the coaches and coordinators who all volunteered freely giving up their time and expertise to make the lives and experiences of the kids a happy one while they play mini-cricket.

“This is truly something to celebrate together, KFC has been a loyal sponsor and supporter of South African cricket sponsoring the game at many levels from grassroots development cricket, right up to the sponsorship of the Proteas T20 International series,” said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“The KFC Mini-Cricket programme is one of the most impactful and significant development programmes in the South African sporting landscape and goes far beyond the game of cricket. It brings youngsters from across our diverse country together and not only introduces them to our wonderful game of cricket but also allows them to get active. This is a very important programme contributing to the social cohesion of our nation.

“KFC Mini-Cricket is the entry-level for the majority of our cricketers into our talent development pipeline and the success stories are plenty. The overwhelming majority of our players who have made up our under-19 World Cup squads in recent times, including our World Champions of 2014, were first introduced to cricket through this programme. There are memories created that will live forever, notably through the involvement of our children as ball boys and girls and participants of the coin toss at KFC T20 International matches and during the various interactive initiatives," added Moroe.