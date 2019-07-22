Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case

Activist Johan Pienaar exhibited a protest installation called Laying Down the Flag last year and singer Steve Hofmeyr then offered a reward to anyone who could remove the flag.

CAPE TOWN - The Stellenbosch Magistrates Court on Monday ruled against singer Steve Hofmeyr in an apartheid flag case.

Activist Johan Pienaar exhibited a protest installation during the Woordfees in Stellenbosch called Laying Down the Flag last year.

It featured the old South African flag with the names of people Pienaar claims were architects and enablers of apartheid.

