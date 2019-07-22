Congo health min resigns in protest over government handling of Ebola response
In a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account, Ilunga decried 'interference in the management of the response' to the outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history.
GOMA - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilugna resigned on Monday in protest at the presidency’s announcement last week that it would take control of the response to the Ebola outbreak instead of his team.
In a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account, Ilunga decried “interference in the management of the response” to the outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history, and the creation of parallel chains of authority.
Oly Ilunga resigns under a great deal of pressure; his parting shot about the two-dose vaccine seems a strong one. There's a lot for the next Health Minister to consider. pic.twitter.com/EAuIzyYxLS— Tim Dehnel (@timdehnel) July 22, 2019
