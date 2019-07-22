View all in Latest
Congo health min resigns in protest over government handling of Ebola response

In a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account, Ilunga decried 'interference in the management of the response' to the outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history.

FILE: A hygienist is seen inside an Ebola Treatment Centre run by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) on 12 August 2018, in Beni. Picture: AFP
FILE: A hygienist is seen inside an Ebola Treatment Centre run by The Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA) on 12 August 2018, in Beni. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

GOMA - Democratic Republic of Congo’s Health Minister Oly Ilugna resigned on Monday in protest at the presidency’s announcement last week that it would take control of the response to the Ebola outbreak instead of his team.

In a resignation letter posted on his Twitter account, Ilunga decried “interference in the management of the response” to the outbreak, which is the second deadliest in history, and the creation of parallel chains of authority.

