ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order.
JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order in the Bankorp bailout matter.
It has further criticised her for her conduct in the litigation, including submitting falsehoods to the court.
BREAKING #PublicProtector the Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order. It has further criticised her for her conduct in the litigation, including submitting falsehoods to the court. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2019
Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bankorp matter and ordered she pick up 15% of the applicant’s legal fees.
Mkhwebane’s 2017 report into the apartheid-era Bankorp bailout ordered Absa to pay back more than a billion rand to the reserve bank.
The court found that there was a reasonable apprehension that she was biased in her investigation and that Mkhwebane did not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice.
Both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the findings and costs order.
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: All issues considered for Ramaphosa probe fell within mandate
-
Chilly temperatures expected across SA as cold front heads to CT
-
Mkhwebane warns Parly against going ahead with PP removal process – report
-
City of Cape Town cracks down on delinquent taxi drivers
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane has overstepped her powers
-
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane's liability in Bankorp bailout matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.