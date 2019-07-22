ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order

The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order in the Bankorp bailout matter.

It has further criticised her for her conduct in the litigation, including submitting falsehoods to the court.

BREAKING #PublicProtector the Constitutional Court has dismissed Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s appeal against a personal costs order. It has further criticised her for her conduct in the litigation, including submitting falsehoods to the court. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 22, 2019

Last year, the High Court reviewed and set aside Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bankorp matter and ordered she pick up 15% of the applicant’s legal fees.

Mkhwebane’s 2017 report into the apartheid-era Bankorp bailout ordered Absa to pay back more than a billion rand to the reserve bank.

The court found that there was a reasonable apprehension that she was biased in her investigation and that Mkhwebane did not fully understand her constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

Both the High Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal rejected Mkhwebane's application for leave to appeal the findings and costs order.