Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow

CAPE TOWN - Capetonians should brace themselves for a cold week ahead.

This weekend, the Swartberg mountain range, Matroosberg and even parts of Greyton experienced snow.

Forecaster at the South African Weather Service, Mmathapelo Makgabutlane, said that more snow was expected this week.

"The snowfall is associated with an intense cold front system that is expected to make landfall on Tuesday and snow is expected over the western and southern mountains of the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, continuing into Wednesday morning.

According to Snow Report South Africa, areas in the Eastern Cape have also received a dusting of snow.

