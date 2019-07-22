Chippa United sign Silas Maziya from Jomo Cosmos
The Chilly Boys have confirmed the signing of Jomo Cosmos attacking midfielder Silas Maziya on a signed a two-year contract.
CAPE TOWN – Chippa United have confirmed the signing of Jomo Cosmos attacking midfielder Silas Maziya on a two-year contract with an option to renew his deal once it runs out.
Maziya, 23, has already linked up with coach Clinton Larsen and his squad ahead of the Absa Premiership starting next month.
"It’s a pleasure for me to be joining Chippa United. It’s an exciting club with great players and I look forward to my time here. I would like to thank the chairman [Siviwe Mpengesi] for the opportunity that he has given me," said Maziya.
Maziya made his National First Division debut for Magesi FC in the 2016/17 season but joined Cosmos after they were relegated.
🚨NEW SIGNING ALERT🚨— Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) July 22, 2019
There's no better way to start your Monday morning than with the signing of a new #chilliboy 🌶🔥 #makubenjalo #prideoftheeasterncape pic.twitter.com/LgNhvC8YCb
