Chilly temperatures expected across SA as cold front heads to CT

JOHANNESBURG – It's going to be another cold week thanks to a fairly strong cold front that's expected to hit Cape Town on Tuesday.

The chill will spread to other provinces, including Gauteng, which will see a slight drop in temperatures.

The South African Weather Service's Edward Engelbrecht said that Gauteng can expect colder mornings over the next few days.

“Our temperatures will just remain cool for the rest of the day. Minimum temperatures will remain in the cold with Johannesburg and Vereeniging will see the minimum staying round about zero degrees and in Pretoria going to maybe about 2 degrees.”