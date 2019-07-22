Cat’s out the bag: DJ Fresh to join the 947 family

From the first of August, Fresh, also popularly known as 'The Big Dawg' will host the afternoon drive show on 947.

JOHANNESBURG - After a rollercoaster few weeks and much speculation, DJ Fresh will be joining the Primedia family.

From the first of August, Fresh, also popularly known as "The Big Dawg" will host the afternoon drive show on 947.

The guessing game and speculation have been swirling for weeks but all that can be put to rest now.

In what’s been dubbed the biggest coup in recent times, DJ Fresh will, from next week, take the reigns as host of the afternoon drive show on 947.

A formidable and well-respected voice in the industry, Fresh brings with him a wealth of experience as 947 station manager Thando Makhunga elaborates.

“Fresh loves the city and the people of Johannesburg as much as 947 does. So, this is a perfect fit for the station to diversify and grow our audiences and it was also perfect timing for Fresh who was looking for a new challenge. Our listeners are going to love driving home with him, the show is going to be fun and entertaining. He will be surrounded by a team of talented people.”

Excited about his move to the station, DJ Fresh said: “I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kiss-ass team, kick-ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter and finally being back on radio.”

DJ Fresh will be joined by familiar 947 voice, Mantsoe Pout, who will be his co-driver, taking Joburg home after a long day.

Until recently, DJ Fresh hosted Metro FM’s flagship breakfast show.