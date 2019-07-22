Cat’s out the bag: DJ Fresh to join the 947 family
From the first of August, Fresh, also popularly known as 'The Big Dawg' will host the afternoon drive show on 947.
JOHANNESBURG - After a rollercoaster few weeks and much speculation, DJ Fresh will be joining the Primedia family.
From the first of August, Fresh, also popularly known as "The Big Dawg" will host the afternoon drive show on 947.
The guessing game and speculation have been swirling for weeks but all that can be put to rest now.
In what’s been dubbed the biggest coup in recent times, DJ Fresh will, from next week, take the reigns as host of the afternoon drive show on 947.
A formidable and well-respected voice in the industry, Fresh brings with him a wealth of experience as 947 station manager Thando Makhunga elaborates.
“Fresh loves the city and the people of Johannesburg as much as 947 does. So, this is a perfect fit for the station to diversify and grow our audiences and it was also perfect timing for Fresh who was looking for a new challenge. Our listeners are going to love driving home with him, the show is going to be fun and entertaining. He will be surrounded by a team of talented people.”
Excited about his move to the station, DJ Fresh said: “I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kiss-ass team, kick-ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter and finally being back on radio.”
DJ Fresh will be joined by familiar 947 voice, Mantsoe Pout, who will be his co-driver, taking Joburg home after a long day.
Until recently, DJ Fresh hosted Metro FM’s flagship breakfast show.
#FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/ztDGWX92dQ— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 22, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane: All issues considered for Ramaphosa probe fell within mandate
-
Chilly temperatures expected across SA as cold front heads to CT
-
Mkhwebane warns Parly against going ahead with PP removal process – report
-
City of Cape Town cracks down on delinquent taxi drivers
-
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane has overstepped her powers
-
ConCourt to rule on Mkhwebane's liability in Bankorp bailout matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.