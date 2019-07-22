Casac calls for impeachment of Mkhwebane

The organisation said Parliament should not waste any more time and begin proceedings to have the Public Protector impeached.

CAPE TOWN - Calls for Parliament to start proceedings to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeached were growing louder following Monday’s Constitutional Court judgement.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said Parliament should not waste any more time and begin proceedings to have Mkhwebane impeached.

The ConCourt dismissed Mkhwebane's application to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment, which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in the South African Reserve Bank case from her own pocket.

The court did not only dismiss Mkhwebane’s appeal on costs, but it also rebuked her for being dishonest and providing falsehoods.

Casac’s executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said there was no need to wait for the other outstanding review applications by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan before starting the process to have Mkhwebane impeached.

“I think this judgement is definitive in that it comments on the conduct of the Public Protector. It basically confronts that she lied to the courts in her various affidavits. There were significant inconstancies in her affidavit and the court said the way she conducted the investigation was flawed,” he said.

It would now be up to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to decide after the Democratic Alliance’s request that its complaint regarding her fitness to hold office be expedited.