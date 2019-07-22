Casac calls for impeachment of Mkhwebane
The organisation said Parliament should not waste any more time and begin proceedings to have the Public Protector impeached.
CAPE TOWN - Calls for Parliament to start proceedings to have Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane impeached were growing louder following Monday’s Constitutional Court judgement.
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said Parliament should not waste any more time and begin proceedings to have Mkhwebane impeached.
The ConCourt dismissed Mkhwebane's application to set aside a Pretoria High Court judgment, which ordered that she pay 15% of the costs in the South African Reserve Bank case from her own pocket.
• 5 findings the ConCourt made against Mkhwebane
The court did not only dismiss Mkhwebane’s appeal on costs, but it also rebuked her for being dishonest and providing falsehoods.
Casac’s executive secretary Lawson Naidoo said there was no need to wait for the other outstanding review applications by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan before starting the process to have Mkhwebane impeached.
“I think this judgement is definitive in that it comments on the conduct of the Public Protector. It basically confronts that she lied to the courts in her various affidavits. There were significant inconstancies in her affidavit and the court said the way she conducted the investigation was flawed,” he said.
It would now be up to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to decide after the Democratic Alliance’s request that its complaint regarding her fitness to hold office be expedited.
Popular in Local
-
Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma
-
Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow
-
ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
-
Court rules against Steve Hofmeyr in apartheid flag case
-
Suspected robbers trapped by mall employee in safe
-
Mkhwebane: ConCourt ruling to impact my ability to act without fear, favour
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.