Beaming Prince George celebrates sixth birthday

LONDON - Britain’s Prince George turned six on Monday with his parents releasing pictures of their grinning eldest son wearing an England soccer shirt to mark the occasion.

The birth of George, the third-in-line to the throne and the oldest of Prince William and wife Kate’s three children, caused a media frenzy in 2013.

In two photos taken by his mother, the young royal was pictured in the garden of their home Kensington Palace in central London while in another he was shown on a family holiday.