Beaming Prince George celebrates sixth birthday
The birth of George, the third-in-line to the throne and the oldest of Prince William and wife Kate’s three children, caused a media frenzy in 2013.
LONDON - Britain’s Prince George turned six on Monday with his parents releasing pictures of their grinning eldest son wearing an England soccer shirt to mark the occasion.
In two photos taken by his mother, the young royal was pictured in the garden of their home Kensington Palace in central London while in another he was shown on a family holiday.
These two photographs were taken recently in the gardens at Kensington Palace by The Duchess of Cambridge.— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 21, 2019
Thank you everyone for your lovely messages on Prince George’s Birthday! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2LBr0wdzy1
