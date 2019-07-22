Author Redi Tlhabi wants to cross-examine Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma accused Redi Tlhabi of being part of the individuals who have been trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.

JOHANNESBURG - Journalist and former radio presenter Redi Tlhabi wanted to cross-examine former President Jacob Zuma after she accused him of harming her reputation during his testimony last week at the Zondo commission of inquiry in Parktown.

In a response on Monday to Zuma's last week testimony, Tlhabi's lawyers said: "... our client intends to apply to the Commission, in terms of Rule 3.3.6 of the Commission's Rules, to give evidence and to cross-examine Mr Zuma in order to counter the allegations made by Mr Zuma and to ensure that the Commission has all relevant information before it so that it is in a position to test the truthfulness of Mr Zuma's allegations."

The former president accused Tlhabi of being part of the individuals who have been trying to assassinate his character, including branding him as a rapist.

Zuma claimed Tlhabi was working on a movie in the United States to further the narrative of painting him as a rapist.

In September 2017, Tlhabi published a book called Khwezi: Say My Name, which told the story of Fezekile Ntsukela Kuzwayo, who accused Zuma of sexually violating her while he was still deputy president back in 2005.

Zuma pleaded not guilty, claiming that the sex was consensual and was later acquitted of the crime.

During his testimony at the commission last week, Zuma accused Tlhabi of being part of a group of individuals who had an agenda against him.

Tlhabi’s lawyers said in a letter sent to the commission, seen by Eyewitness News, that the “allegations create the impression, inter alia, that our client has been instructed by foreign agents to disseminate negative propaganda against Mr Zuma.

"As a result of these allegations, our client has suffered and continues to suffer harm to her reputation as a respected and trusted journalist and media commentator."