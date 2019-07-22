Animal abuse case against Thandi Modise postponed to October

Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

JOHANNESBURG – The animal abuse case against the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise has been postponed to the end of October.

Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

AfriForum was approached by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to get Advocate Gerrie Nel to privately prosecute because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to.

The lobby group's Kallie Kriel said they believed that Modise had a case to answer to.

“We gave our charge sheet to the defence and there will now be discussions between the two legal teams and on 30 October, we’ll then again be here to make sure that we get the court date so that the court case can start.”