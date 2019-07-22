Animal abuse case against Thandi Modise postponed to October
Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.
JOHANNESBURG – The animal abuse case against the Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise has been postponed to the end of October.
Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.
AfriForum was approached by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to get Advocate Gerrie Nel to privately prosecute because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decided not to.
The lobby group's Kallie Kriel said they believed that Modise had a case to answer to.
“We gave our charge sheet to the defence and there will now be discussions between the two legal teams and on 30 October, we’ll then again be here to make sure that we get the court date so that the court case can start.”
Popular in Local
-
ConCourt dismisses Mkhwebane's appeal against Bankorp costs order
-
Cat’s out the bag: DJ Fresh to join the 947 family
-
Mkhwebane: ConCourt ruling will set precedent for all other Public Protectors
-
Cold front approaching CT expected to bring snow
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry switches focus to Estina dairy farm scandal
-
Mkhwebane: I never lied under oath, I acted in good faith
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.