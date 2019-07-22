Anele in the morning & Fresh on drive? This combo is definitely communicating

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
Go

Anele in the morning & Fresh on drive? This combo is definitely communicating

DJ Fresh, who left Metro FM in an unpleasant departure earlier in July after being fired, will join the popular Gauteng radio station on 1 August as the host of a new show, Fresh on 947, from 3pm to 7pm.

DJ Fresh. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
DJ Fresh. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Waking up to The Breakfast Club, led by Anele Mdoda and going home with the sounds of DJ Fresh in the afternoon has gotten the thumbs up from listeners after it was announced that DJ Fresh has joined 947.

DJ Fresh, who left Metro FM in an unpleasant departure earlier in July after being fired, will join the popular Gauteng radio station on 1 August as the host of a new show, Fresh on 947, from 3pm to 7pm.

"I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kick-ass team, kick-ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter and finally being back on radio," DJ Fresh said.

In responding to the news, social media users welcomed the move, with some being even more excited about having Mdoda and DJ Fresh on the same radio station.

The full weekday 947 line-up now looks like this:

05h00 to 06h00: Alex Caige
06h00 to 09h00: 947 Breakfast Club
09h00 to 12h00: Andy Maqondwana
12h00 to 15h00: Ayanda MVP
15h00 to 19h00: Fresh on 947
19h00 to 22h00: The Night show with Zweli
22h00 to 24h00: Date Night (Mondays - Thursdays)
19h00 to 22h00: The Bloc Party with Karabo N (Fridays)
22h00 to 24h00: The Bloc Party with Chrizz Beatz (Fridays)

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA