Anele in the morning & Fresh on drive? This combo is definitely communicating

DJ Fresh, who left Metro FM in an unpleasant departure earlier in July after being fired, will join the popular Gauteng radio station on 1 August as the host of a new show, Fresh on 947, from 3pm to 7pm.
JOHANNESBURG - Waking up to The Breakfast Club, led by Anele Mdoda and going home with the sounds of DJ Fresh in the afternoon has gotten the thumbs up from listeners after it was announced that DJ Fresh has joined 947.
"I look forward to engaging with my loyal following at my new home, 947. I started my radio career as an afternoon drive presenter and look forward to joining 947 for my new show, in this new timeslot. Listeners can expect a kick-ass team, kick-ass show, a lot of entertainment, laughter and finally being back on radio," DJ Fresh said.
In responding to the news, social media users welcomed the move, with some being even more excited about having Mdoda and DJ Fresh on the same radio station.
Can I just say how much I love @947!— Kabi's mom (@MizFunSized_K) July 22, 2019
I have @Anele and the @947BClub @AyandaMVP now in the afternoon @DJFreshSA with @MantsoePout ☺️☺️😍 WEEK MADE! Nothing is going to make this week bad at all!!! Dankie 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
And just like that @947 became the biggest radio station in SA with both @Anele and @DJFreshSA on their line up. Sjoe. Congratulations— Zelda la Grange ©™✌ (@ZeldalaGrangeSA) July 22, 2019
The King of Radio (@DJFreshSA ) has joined the Queen @Anele ... 947 is the Future,lale !!!nobody is gonna touch this station,that's a Fact !!! @947 shall be put in the Book of Geniuses🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌— Lfoza (@Lfoza) July 22, 2019
WELCOME HOME THE BIG DAWG !!!!💃💃💃💃💃💃💃
KUZONYIWA MANJEEEE!! pic.twitter.com/QyFBvSL9BQ
Im not crying😭😭😭😭But wena no Sis @Anele on one station 😭😭😭 Im so happy #FreshOn947 pic.twitter.com/xbl7Wj29pT— 📷🎨🎶📚 (@ListoRhymes) July 22, 2019
So I'll drive with @Anele in the mornings and @DJFreshSA in the afternoons, akumnandi ke #FreshOn947— 💫Nonny💫 (@Nonny_Mkh) July 22, 2019
The new 947 line-up is gonna be kickass! With @Anele(and her talented gang😎) still on breakfast, and @DJFreshSA on the afternoon drive!😎#Freshon947— Katleho Moloi (@KatlehoOnline) July 22, 2019
All @947 needs to do now is go national 🔥 @Anele @DJFreshSA #FreshOn947— Moyin Oloruntoba (@TheRealMoyin) July 22, 2019
Fresh and Anele on one radio station😀😀😀— Palesa Gumbi (@blessed_PB) July 22, 2019
I think I've found home!!! https://t.co/mSuJ2qPVXk
#FreshOn947 to think my boy 9years old told me to start listening to @Anele(cause his driver listen to it) on 94.7 that time when @DJFreshSA was suspended and since then I have been on 94.7 an loving the team... Now is Anele in the morning and Fresh in the afternoon 💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/xQa6XfczDM— Maureen Phungo (@maurynito) July 22, 2019
The full weekday 947 line-up now looks like this:
05h00 to 06h00: Alex Caige
06h00 to 09h00: 947 Breakfast Club
09h00 to 12h00: Andy Maqondwana
12h00 to 15h00: Ayanda MVP
15h00 to 19h00: Fresh on 947
19h00 to 22h00: The Night show with Zweli
22h00 to 24h00: Date Night (Mondays - Thursdays)
19h00 to 22h00: The Bloc Party with Karabo N (Fridays)
22h00 to 24h00: The Bloc Party with Chrizz Beatz (Fridays)
