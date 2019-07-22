Amplats H1 earnings jump on higher PGM prices

The precious metals producer declared an interim dividend of R11 per share, compared with R3.74 during the same period a year ago.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) half-year earnings more than doubled after higher metals prices and a stock count adjustment lifted profit, the company said on Monday.

Amplats said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to 30 June rose to R28.15 ($2.02)per share, an increase of 120%, compared with R12.82 a year earlier.

The precious metals producer declared an interim dividend of R11 per share, compared with R3.74 during the same period a year ago.