AfriForum: Modise can't use connections to duck animal cruelty charges

Speaker Thandi Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Monday said Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise has a case to answer to in court and could not use her political connections to avoid charges.

Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

The case was postponed at the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Monday to 30 October 2019.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they hoped that by then, they could secure a court day so that the case could be heard.

“We believe that Mrs Modise has a case to answer to and all we want is to ensure that this happens in the court and where the magistrate can decide if she’s guilty or not, because if this case was against someone who doesn’t have political connections, it would have been in court.”