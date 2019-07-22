AfriForum: Modise can't use connections to duck animal cruelty charges
Speaker Thandi Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.
JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Monday said Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise has a case to answer to in court and could not use her political connections to avoid charges.
Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.
The case was postponed at the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Monday to 30 October 2019.
AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they hoped that by then, they could secure a court day so that the case could be heard.
“We believe that Mrs Modise has a case to answer to and all we want is to ensure that this happens in the court and where the magistrate can decide if she’s guilty or not, because if this case was against someone who doesn’t have political connections, it would have been in court.”
Popular in Politics
-
ANALYSIS: Zuma’s high-risk cat and mouse with corruption inquiry
-
Mkhwebane warns Parly against going ahead with PP removal process – report
-
Maimane: Parliament must also establish if Ramaphosa misled it
-
Van Rooyen: State capture doesn't start and end with Zuma
-
Mapaila lashes Zuma over state capture inquiry claims
-
Ramaphosa: No disrespect to Public Protector for taking report on review
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.