AfriForum: Modise can't use connections to duck animal cruelty charges

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 10°C
  • 1°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • -2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
Go

AfriForum: Modise can't use connections to duck animal cruelty charges

Speaker Thandi Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise delivers her speech during Parliament's budget vote on 16 July 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise delivers her speech during Parliament's budget vote on 16 July 2019. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum on Monday said Speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise has a case to answer to in court and could not use her political connections to avoid charges.

Modise faces charges of animal cruelty after she was accused of leaving her North West farm unattended, causing the death of more than 50 pigs and other animals, five years ago.

The case was postponed at the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Monday to 30 October 2019.

AfriForum's Kallie Kriel said they hoped that by then, they could secure a court day so that the case could be heard.

“We believe that Mrs Modise has a case to answer to and all we want is to ensure that this happens in the court and where the magistrate can decide if she’s guilty or not, because if this case was against someone who doesn’t have political connections, it would have been in court.”

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA