890 drunk Joburg drivers arrested in June

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) arrested 890 drunk drivers in the month of June.

This was revealed in the JMPD's crime stats for June, released on Monday by the department's chief David Tembe and Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.

The Joburg CBD, Braamfontein and Yeoville regions recorded the highest number of arrests for drunk driving at 140.

Twenty-eight people were arrested for hijacking or stealing vehicles while 83 stolen or hijacked vehicles were recovered.

Top 6 Crime Types pic.twitter.com/I3IwTMNmgf — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) July 22, 2019

#RegionF1 Performance :

This region has a high number of bad/hijacked buildings. The Commander has Intensified on Operations dealing with these buildings & will continue to do so.#JoburgPerfomanceStats pic.twitter.com/DnCPzyIDeo — David Tembe (@AsktheChiefJMPD) July 22, 2019

Mashaba said the driving under the influence of alcohol remained the top concern across the city.

"With a strengthened force and a simple and clear objective to stop crime and enforce the law, the City of Johannesburg is turning the tide against crime. We need zero-tolerance policing, and to deal decisively with offenders. Restoring the rule of law must be a priority for all of us," Mashaba said.