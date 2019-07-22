25 murders in Western Cape over past weekend

Of the 25 people murdered, 18 victims were shot in areas including Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's forensic pathology services unit recorded a total of 25 murders over the past weekend.

Over the previous weekend, 43 murders were reported in the metro and 55 the weekend before that.

Premier Alan Winde said he was pleased to see the presence of the army was having some impact in communities where people are living in fear.

South African National Defence Force deployments were made in communities including Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain and Manenberg over the weekend.

